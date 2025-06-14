What's the story

South Africa's Temba Bavuma made history by helping his side win the ICC World Test Championship honor against Australia in the final at Lord's.

Chasing 282, SA completed the job on Day 4, having 5 wickets to spare.

Bavuma starred with a knock of 66 and was part of a 147-run stand alongside Aiden Markram.

He has now attained a massive captaincy record.