Bavuma owns joint-most wins from first 10 Tests as captain
What's the story
South Africa's Temba Bavuma made history by helping his side win the ICC World Test Championship honor against Australia in the final at Lord's.
Chasing 282, SA completed the job on Day 4, having 5 wickets to spare.
Bavuma starred with a knock of 66 and was part of a 147-run stand alongside Aiden Markram.
He has now attained a massive captaincy record.
Record
Bavuma equals Percy Chapman's record
Bavuma now owns nine wins from his first 10 Tests as captain.
As per Cricbuzz, he equaled former England skipper Percy Chapman (9 wins).
Most wins from first 10 Tests as captain:
9 - Percy Chapman (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA)
8 - Douglas Jardine (ENG), Warwick Armstrong (AUS), Lindsay Hassett (AUS), Waqar Younis (PAK), Ricky Ponting (AUS), Ben Stokes (ENG).
Do you know?
Best start as skipper
Bavuma has led SA in 10 matches and is unbeaten. In addition to nine wins, SA posted one draw under Bavuma. Meanwhile, Chapman had 9 wins and a defeat from his 1st 10 games as skipper.
Numbers
Batting average of 56.93 as skipper in Tests
Bavuma scored 36 and 66 in the final versus Australia.
Playing his 64th Test, the Proteas skipper has raced to 3,708 runs at 38.22. His tally includes four tons and 25 half-centuries.
In 10 matches as skipper, Bavuma has scored 911 runs at 56.93, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has three tons and 5 fifties under his belt.