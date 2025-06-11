Steve Smith slams his 42nd half-century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australian batter Steve Smith played a fine hand for his side on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Smith walked in when Australia were 16/2 in the first session. Australia headed to lunch at 63/4 with Smith unscathed on 26.
After lunch, the classy Smith dictated the show and helped Australia build.
However, Aiden Markram ended his stay (66).
Knock
Smith was in control
Smith was watchful and saw off Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder as Australia got through the first hour without further damage.
Smith hit the odd boundaries but saw his side lose two more wickets before lunch.
In the 2nd session, Smith looked busy and dispatched the loose balls. He was in control of the situation and built a 79-run stand alongside Beau Webster.
Dismissal
Markram and Jansen get the big fish
With nothing happening for South Africa in Session 2, Aiden Markram was introduced in the 42nd over of Australia's innings.
Part-time spinner Markram got the scalp of Smith with a tossed up ball that saw the latter's eyes lit up.
Smith got forward to drive and derived an edge. Marco Jansen at slip completed a fine catch in his 3rd attempt.
Numbers
5th fifty against SA from Smith's blade
Smith faced 112 balls for his knock of 66, smashing 10 fours.
He has raced to 10,337 runs in Test cricket from 117 matches (205 innings) at 56.79. He registered his 42nd fifty (100s: 36).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 matches versus South Africa (22 innings), Smith owns 920 runs at 46.
He hammered his fifty fifty versus SA (100s: 2).
Do you know?
18th fifty-plus score in England
Smith slammed his 18th fifty-plus score on English soil. In 23 matches (43 innings), he owns 2,321 runs at 55.26. He hit his 10th fifty in addition to owning 8 tons. Notably, he has 591 runs at Lord's (100s: 2, 50s: 3) from 10 innings.
Information
Smith is closing in on 15,000 First-Class runs
A knock of 66 has seen Smith race to 14,962 runs in First-Class cricket from 180 matches (311 innings). He registered his 63rd fifty in addition to owning 52 tons.