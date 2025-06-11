What's the story

Australian batter Steve Smith played a fine hand for his side on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Smith walked in when Australia were 16/2 in the first session. Australia headed to lunch at 63/4 with Smith unscathed on 26.

After lunch, the classy Smith dictated the show and helped Australia build.

However, Aiden Markram ended his stay (66).