What's the story

A recent serosurvey in Tamil Nadu has found that 97% of the elderly population in six districts have protective immunity against COVID-19.

The survey, conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) in April, tested blood samples from 3,643 individuals across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Dharmapuri, and Kanniyakumari.

This is the fifth phase of the survey and comes three and a half years after the last one was conducted in December 2021.