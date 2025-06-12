Maharashtra woman kills twice-older husband with axe weeks after wedding
What's the story
In a shocking incident from Sangli, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 54-year-old husband with an ax just three weeks after their wedding.
The crime took place on the night of June 10-11.
The victim, identified as Anil Tanaji Lokhande, was attacked on his head and hands after he went to sleep.
Incident details
Woman axes husband to death during argument
Per reports, Anil and Radhika got married on May 17 in Sangli district.
On Tuesday night, the couple had a violent argument, after which Anil went to sleep around midnight.
In a fit of rage, Radhika allegedly picked up an ax and struck her husband's head, killing him instantly.
After committing the crime, she reportedly called her cousin to inform them about what happened.
Arrest and investigation
Suspect in police custody
Radhika was arrested on Wednesday and has been remanded to two days of police custody.
Initial investigations suggest that family discord may have led to the murder, but officials are probing deeper into the matter.
Anil, who lost his first wife to cancer, had two married daughters living outside.
To combat loneliness and health issues, a relative arranged his marriage with Radhika from Wadi village in Satara district.
The couple got married on May 17.