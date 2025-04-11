Sharmila Tagore's cancer was removed without chemo, says Soha
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Soha Ali Khan spoke about her mother, Sharmila Tagore's health journey.
She revealed the veteran actor was one of the very few whose cancer was caught at an early stage. Because of the timely diagnosis, Tagore was able to avoid chemotherapy altogether.
Earlier, Tagore declined Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during the pandemic because she didn't want to risk her health after battling cancer.
Health update
Tagore's case was extremely rare
In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Khan reflected on personal challenges, mentioning that her family has faced stressful times, much like everyone else.
Speaking about her mother, Tagore, the Rang de Basanti actor revealed that her mother's lung cancer was an extremely rare early detection.
"With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her, and she is, touchwood, fine."
Major role
Tagore turned down 'Rocky Aur Rani...'; Shabana Azmi replaced her
The topic also came up during Tagore's appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside her son, Saif Ali Khan.
Johar revealed she was his original choice for the role eventually played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
"Sharmila ji was my very first choice, but due to health reasons, she couldn't accept," he said, calling it a regret. Tagore explained it was during peak COVID and post-cancer, so she didn't want to risk it.
Career resurgence
Tagore's recent projects and latest release
Despite her health challenges, Tagore, now 80, continues to stay active in the film industry with notable projects.
Her latest project, Puratwan, starring Rituparna Sengupta, was released on Friday.
In 2023, she appeared in the critically acclaimed film Gulmohar alongside Manoj Bajpayee.
The film received three National Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Screenplay (Dialogues), and a Special Mention for Bajpayee's powerful performance.