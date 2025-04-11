In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Khan reflected on personal challenges, mentioning that her family has faced stressful times, much like everyone else.

Speaking about her mother, Tagore, the Rang de Basanti actor revealed that her mother's lung cancer was an extremely rare early detection.

"With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her, and she is, touchwood, fine."