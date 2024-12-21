Summarize Simplifying... In short A Chennai man named Akash tragically took his own life after gambling away ₹30,000, funds his mother had saved for her cancer treatment.

Akash, who developed an addiction to online games during the pandemic, was found by his family on their terrace, having strangled himself with a TV cable wire.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to organizations like AASRA, Roshni NGO, COOJ, Sneha India Foundation, or Vandrevala Foundation for help.

What's the story A 26-year-old man from Chinnamalai, Saidapet, in Chennai, died by suicide after spending his mother's cancer treatment savings on online gambling. The deceased, identified as Akash, was found dead on the terrace of his home on Saturday morning. He had been missing since Friday night after an argument with his family over misusing the funds.

Akash, who had lived with his mother and brother since their father's death eight years ago, had completed catering studies and worked intermittently in a food business. He developed an addiction to online games, especially rummy, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The argument that led to his disappearance was sparked when his family found out he had used ₹30,000 saved by his mother for her cancer treatment on online gambling.

After the confrontation with his family, Akash went missing. His family members couldn't contact him as his phone was switched off. They searched for him at friends' and relatives' houses but couldn't find him. At around 3:30am on Saturday, they found his body on the terrace of their house, where he had ended his life by strangling himself with a TV cable wire in one of the rooms there. The Kotturpuram police have recovered Akash's body and launched an investigation.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).