Chennai: Cracks in apartment building after rain causes panic
Residents of the Nelson Chamber apartment complex in Amanjikarai, Chennai, were thrown into a state of panic as major cracks appeared in the building's foundation. The incident took place after heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The complex houses around 600 residents across 200 flats. The structural damage has been attributed to a high-rise construction project nearby located between the apartment complex and the Cooum river canal system.
Construction project blamed for apartment building's damage
The heavy downpour also led to the collapse of the construction company's compound, damaging the apartment building's foundation further. TN Kumar, a resident of Nelson Chamber, recalled hearing a loud noise during the storm. "When we came down, we saw the adjacent compound wall had collapsed, leading to cracks in the base of our apartment," he said. Kumar also revealed that residents had previously expressed concerns about the close proximity of this construction project to their homes.
Authorities assess damage, residents demand safety evaluation
After the incident, authorities were informed and Dayanidhi Maran, a DMK MP from the area, visited to see the damage. Even though the construction company assured residents of repairs soon, they are still worried about their safety. Kumar said, "We want a team from IIT to conduct a study. If this is dangerous, we will approach the court to halt the construction."
Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Chennai
The city of Chennai witnessed over 20cm of rain in some parts during this time. The inclement weather led authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges on October 15 and 16. However, the break from work and study was marred by fears of structural safety, especially for those living in the Nelson Chamber apartment complex.