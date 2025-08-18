South Africa add Kwena Maphaka for Australia ODIs: Detials here

South Africa have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia . The team sees the inclusion of young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who impressed in the recent T20I series against Australia. Maphaka was the leading wicket-taker in that series with nine scalps. He could get his chance to add to his two ODI caps during this series starting on Tuesday in Cairns.

Debut anticipation Brevis likely to make ODI debut Along with Maphaka, batter Dewald Brevis is also likely to make his ODI debut during this series. The 22-year-old gave a stellar performance in the 20-over series against Australia, scoring a total of 180 runs at an average of 90 and strike rate over 200. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was impressed by Brevis's performance and is excited to see what he can bring to the ODI format.

Do you know? Heroics of Maphaka, Brevis During the series opener, Maphaka became the youngest seamer with a T20I four-wicket haul among the full-member sides. In the 2nd T20I, Brevis slammed the second-fastest century for SA in the format.

Captain's comeback Bavuma returns to action after injury layoff The ODI series against Australia will be Bavuma's first competitive match since leading South Africa to their maiden ICC World Test Championship title in June. He will also be testing his hamstring injury from that match. Ahead of his return, Bavuma confirmed that he would bat at No. 3 for the opening match of the three-game series behind openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.

Information South Africa squad for ODI series South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Australian lineup Australia bolstered by Labuschagne's return On the other hand, Australia have welcomed back experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne into their squad after he was dropped for the recent Test series against West Indies. Mitchell Marsh will captain the team in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. Marsh led Australia to a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the T20I series and hopes to continue that success in the ODI format.