Kwena Maphaka records best T20I figures for SA against Australia

South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka made a mark against Australia in the 1st T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. He took four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 178 in 20 overs. The left-arm seamer, playing his ninth T20I, stood out even though the Aussies were consistently clearing the rope. Maphaka recorded the best figures for SA against Australia in T20I cricket.

Bowling Maphaka takes four wickets Although Australia were on fire, they lost four wickets in the Powerplay. They were 71/4 after six overs. In a bid to make further inroads into their line-up, SA introduced Maphaka as their fourth-change bowler in the seventh over. The seamer lived up to the expectation, cleaning up Mitchell Owen. He then dismissed Ben Dwarshuis, the dangerous Tim David, and Adam Zampa.

Figures Maphaka enters record books Maphaka took four wickets for just 20 runs in four overs. His 4/20 are now the best bowling figures for South Africa against Australia in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. No other Proteas bowler has taken over three wickets in an innings against the Aussies in T20Is. The second spot is occupied by Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir, and David Wiese (3/21).

Information Maphaka's career-best figures This was also Maphaka's career-best figures in T20I cricket. Playing his ninth T20I, the left-arm pacer owns 10 wickets at an average of 28.00. He has taken 44 wickets in 38 T20s at an average of under 28.