Explained: UP's proposed ordinance penalizes food spitters like serious criminals
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling the introduction of two ordinances to curb food contamination. The proposed laws could punish spitting in food or contaminating it with human waste with up to 10 years imprisonment. Such punishment is usually reserved for crimes like attempted murder or rape. The ordinances, called the "UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know)" and "UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting," were discussed in a recent cabinet meeting, HT reported.
New ordinances aim to enhance food safety
At the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the seriousness of food contamination, saying it is a grave offense. In addition, the law must include clear provisions for taking strong action against any employee working in a restaurant who is discovered to be a "intruder or an illegal foreign citizen," according to the government, citing Adityanath. The legislation will also make it compulsory for eateries to display nameplates with details of owners and staff for transparency.
'Strict law' to ensure 'purity' of food items
Adityanath stated that a "strict law" was necessary to ensure the "purity" of food items and maintain consumer trust in public order. The government also intends to make it mandatory for all eatery employees to wear ID cards, as well as install CCTV cameras to provide constant surveillance in the kitchen and dining room of food enterprises. The footage from at least one month would have to be made available at all times if requested by the district administration.
Recent incidents prompt strict food safety measures
The move comes after allegations of some vendors spitting on food or mixing urine in beverages. Recent arrests include a hotel staffer in Saharanpur caught on video spitting on rotis, and a juice vendor in Ghaziabad accused of mixing urine in juices. Another incident was recorded in Shamli on September 23, when a juice vendor was arrested for reportedly spitting into the mosambi (sweet lime) juice while squeezing the fruit with a hand-operated juicer
Opposition criticizes proposed food safety ordinances
The opposition has slammed the proposed measures as communally motivated, arguing they divert attention from basic issues like employment and inflation. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand accused the government of spreading societal hatred. Congress spokesman Manish Hindavi warned against penalizing small vendors unfairly. The proposed ordinances are likely to be enacted soon, pending approval from the UP assembly within six months.