Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to recent food contamination incidents, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed strict food safety measures.

These include penalizing food spitters like serious criminals, mandatory ID cards for eatery employees, and compulsory CCTV surveillance in kitchens and dining areas.

However, the opposition criticizes these measures as a diversion from basic issues like employment and inflation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UP government is mulling new ordinances

Explained: UP's proposed ordinance penalizes food spitters like serious criminals

By Chanshimla Varah 05:02 pm Oct 16, 202405:02 pm

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling the introduction of two ordinances to curb food contamination. The proposed laws could punish spitting in food or contaminating it with human waste with up to 10 years imprisonment. Such punishment is usually reserved for crimes like attempted murder or rape. The ordinances, called the "UP Prevention of Contamination (Consumer Right to Know)" and "UP Prevention of Impersonation and Anti-harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting," were discussed in a recent cabinet meeting, HT reported.

Legislative measures

New ordinances aim to enhance food safety

At the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the seriousness of food contamination, saying it is a grave offense. In addition, the law must include clear provisions for taking strong action against any employee working in a restaurant who is discovered to be a "intruder or an illegal foreign citizen," according to the government, citing Adityanath. The legislation will also make it compulsory for eateries to display nameplates with details of owners and staff for transparency.

Other measures

'Strict law' to ensure 'purity' of food items

Adityanath stated that a "strict law" was necessary to ensure the "purity" of food items and maintain consumer trust in public order. The government also intends to make it mandatory for all eatery employees to wear ID cards, as well as install CCTV cameras to provide constant surveillance in the kitchen and dining room of food enterprises. The footage from at least one month would have to be made available at all times if requested by the district administration.

Contamination cases

Recent incidents prompt strict food safety measures

The move comes after allegations of some vendors spitting on food or mixing urine in beverages. Recent arrests include a hotel staffer in Saharanpur caught on video spitting on rotis, and a juice vendor in Ghaziabad accused of mixing urine in juices. Another incident was recorded in Shamli on September 23, when a juice vendor was arrested for reportedly spitting into the mosambi (sweet lime) juice while squeezing the fruit with a hand-operated juicer

Political backlash

Opposition criticizes proposed food safety ordinances

The opposition has slammed the proposed measures as communally motivated, arguing they divert attention from basic issues like employment and inflation. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand accused the government of spreading societal hatred. Congress spokesman Manish Hindavi warned against penalizing small vendors unfairly. The proposed ordinances are likely to be enacted soon, pending approval from the UP assembly within six months.