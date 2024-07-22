Kanwar Yatra expected to boost economy by ₹1,000 crore
The annual Hindu pilgrimage, Kanwar Yatra, should attract over three crore devotees this year. The event serves not only as a religious gathering, but as a significant economic catalyst for the regions it traverses. Devotees undertake journeys via Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi while spending on clothes, pitchers for carrying water, and food and beverages. This expenditure stimulates local businesses including eateries, clothing sellers, and fruit vendors. Moneycontrol's estimates suggest that this event generates revenue worth around ₹1,000 crore.
A lifeline for local businesses
Nomita P Kumar from the Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow highlighted the economic impact of the Yatra. She stated, "The economic boost includes spending by kanwariyas and earnings made by eateries and food sellers along the 240km-long Yatra route." Meanwhile, Vishwajit Chaudhary, owner of Shiva Tourist Punjabi Dhaba, confirmed that his eatery's earnings double during this period due to the heavy influx of kanwariyas.
Impact on daily wagers
A Kanwar spends around ₹3,000-4,000 on average during the Yatra. Some even travel via cars, bikes, and tractors, which offer good business to petrol pumps along the way. Daily wage earners also earn a lot during this time. A daily wage laborer, working at a roadside dhaba in Muzaffarnagar during the two months of Shravan, claims to earn around ₹400-600 every day, at least two meals daily.
Government allocates ₹100 crore for Kanwar Yatra arrangements
The government has made extensive preparations for the yatra, including road renovations and cleanliness measures. A government spokesman stated, "The Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and Urban Development Department have been directed to repair all roads related to the yatra in every district." In addition to these efforts, the government has allocated a budget of around ₹100 crore specifically for the Kanwar Yatra.