In short Simplifying... In short The Kanwar Yatra, a religious pilgrimage in India, is expected to boost the economy by ₹1,000 crore.

This includes spending by pilgrims, increased earnings for food vendors along the 240km route, and additional income for daily wage earners.

The government has also invested ₹100 crore in infrastructure and cleanliness measures to support the event.

The event started today

Kanwar Yatra expected to boost economy by ₹1,000 crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Jul 22, 202403:11 pm

What's the story The annual Hindu pilgrimage, Kanwar Yatra, should attract over three crore devotees this year. The event serves not only as a religious gathering, but as a significant economic catalyst for the regions it traverses. Devotees undertake journeys via Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi while spending on clothes, pitchers for carrying water, and food and beverages. This expenditure stimulates local businesses including eateries, clothing sellers, and fruit vendors. Moneycontrol's estimates suggest that this event generates revenue worth around ₹1,000 crore.

Business boom

A lifeline for local businesses

Nomita P Kumar from the Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow highlighted the economic impact of the Yatra. She stated, "The economic boost includes spending by kanwariyas and earnings made by eateries and food sellers along the 240km-long Yatra route." Meanwhile, Vishwajit Chaudhary, owner of Shiva Tourist Punjabi Dhaba, confirmed that his eatery's earnings double during this period due to the heavy influx of kanwariyas.

Others

Impact on daily wagers

A Kanwar spends around ₹3,000-4,000 on average during the Yatra. Some even travel via cars, bikes, and tractors, which offer good business to petrol pumps along the way. Daily wage earners also earn a lot during this time. A daily wage laborer, working at a roadside dhaba in Muzaffarnagar during the two months of Shravan, claims to earn around ₹400-600 every day, at least two meals daily.

Infrastructure investment

Government allocates ₹100 crore for Kanwar Yatra arrangements

The government has made extensive preparations for the yatra, including road renovations and cleanliness measures. A government spokesman stated, "The Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and Urban Development Department have been directed to repair all roads related to the yatra in every district." In addition to these efforts, the government has allocated a budget of around ₹100 crore specifically for the Kanwar Yatra.