Details

UP CM takes stock of security arrangements

Adityanath visited the city on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation, amid reports of overcrowding and confusion at the temple gates. The Indian Express reported, the CM told those present at the gate: "Bheed normal hone ke baad Ayodhya aayein (Come to Ayodhya after crowd is normal)." He also held a review of the crowd management arrangements in place at the site. On Wednesday, several senior officials were present at the temple to oversee the security detail.

Twitter Post

Read UP CM's statement here

Details

New queue system for crowd management

In a crowd control measure, barricades were placed, on Wednesday, to ensure that the devotees stand in queues and enter the temple in an organized manner. "Queue system has been strengthened and proper channels have been put in place for smooth flow of the visitors...," DG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying. Around 8,000 security personnel from the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are on a vigil at the temple.

Twitter Post

Watch: Senior official talks about the crowd control measures

Order

Bus services to Ayodhya suspended

Amid the huge rush of devotees at the Ram Mandir, the state government has suspended bus service between Lucknow and Ayodhya. "No buses will run on the route until the situation normalizes," officials said. Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Ayodhya Praveen Kumar urged people to schedule their visit after two weeks. Around 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on Tuesday, however, only 3 lakh could offer prayers.