Attack on Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad: 4 arrested from Ambala

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 01, 2023 | 10:06 pm 3 min read

4 men have been arrested from Ambala for attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

At least four persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The Haryana Special Task Force (STF), in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, reportedly arrested the accused near a dhaba (eatery) in the Shahzadpur area of Ambala, Haryana. They have been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police for further probe.

3 accused hail from UP, 1 from Haryana: Police

Three accused were identified as Vikas, Prashant, and Lovish, who were all from UP's Saharanpur. The fourth accused, also reportedly named Vikas, hails from Haryana's Karnal. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ambala STF Unit, Aman Kumar, claimed that it was not immediately clear if the accused were staying at any hideout in Ambala or not. "No weapon was recovered from their possession," he said.

Arrests made possible following interrogation of 3 suspects

According to reports, the arrests were made following the interrogation of three suspects after an FIR by the UP Police and the recovery of a vehicle used by the attackers. The police had filed a case of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Know about attack on Azad

Azad, the national president of the Bhim Army, was shot at the Gandhi Colony locality of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday. According to Free Press Journal, he was in Deoband for a public event related to the Bahujan Mission Movement when the incident took place. Azad was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was discharged on Thursday.

Azad accused UP government of acute negligence

On Thursday, Azad was quoted by ANI as saying, "I was fighting for my life, but the criminals are still roaming free." "This can't be done without the protection of those in power. I believe that this is an acute negligence by the Government. Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has not said a word, it shows that he is protecting the criminals," he claimed.

What did Uttar Pradesh Police say about attack?

Earlier, Azad claimed, "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went toward Saharanpur. We took a U-turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred." Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada had said that a few car-borne armed men fired at the convoy, and a bullet brushed past the Dalit leader.

Shooters drove vehicle with Haryana license plate

Another senior official said that a bullet was dodged by Azad, which caused an abrasion near his lower back. Reports claimed that the shooters drove a vehicle with a Haryana license plate.

