UP: Man arrested for drinking inside police station, cop suspended

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023, 12:11 pm 1 min read

The photo of the accused went viral on social media (Photo credit: Twitter/@Contrarian_View)

The police have arrested a man for allegedly drinking alcohol while sitting on the police station in-charge's chair in the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, reported India Today. According to reports, the police station in-charge has been suspended in connection with the incident. Notably, a photo showing the accused pouring alcohol into a glass inside the police station went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place during Holi

In the viral picture, the accused, identified as Imran, was also seen with packets of chakna and water bottles. Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada immediately suspended police station in-charge Sachin Tyagi as soon as the photo came to his notice. The incident reportedly occurred during Holi, which was celebrated on March 8 this year.