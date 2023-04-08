India

India to witness 4°C temperature spike in 5 days: IMD

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 08, 2023

The IMD has predicted that India may witness a rise of 4°C in the temperature over the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a gradual rise in temperature across the country. It said that most parts of India would likely witness a temperature rise of up to 4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. The meteorological department also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh during the next two days.

What did IMD forecast?

According to the latest IMD bulletin, maximum temperatures will gradually climb by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country over the next five days. Earlier this month, the agency predicted that several parts of India, with the exception of the northwest and peninsular regions, would see above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, reported NDTV.

Experts attribute heatwave to climate change

Meanwhile, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, heatwave conditions are being experienced in several places, with a considerable increase in the number of heatwave days expected across parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana. He reportedly said the main reason behind this was climate change, which is raising global temperatures and intensifying extreme weather events.

India saw hottest February since 1901

Meanwhile, official data showed that India witnessed its hottest-ever February this year since the record-keeping began in 1901. However, above-normal rainfall from seven western disturbances, including five severe ones, held temperatures in check in March. Reportedly, the pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes damaged crops in several regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.

How is heatwave defined?

A heatwave can be defined both qualitatively and quantitatively by the IMD. Qualitatively, a heatwave occurs when the air temperature becomes lethal to the human body. Whereas, quantitatively, it depends on "temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or deviation from normal." A heatwave is defined as a maximum temperature of at least 40°C in plains and 30°C in hilly regions.

Thunderstorms with strong winds forecast in these states

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh during the next two days. According to the IMD, gusty winds will be likely in these states only for two days, after which they might see a decrease. Experts said the extreme weather condition is probably due to western disturbances that are prevailing over the country.

