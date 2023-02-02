India

Rare rocks reach Ayodhya for construction of Lord Ram's idol

Rare rocks reach Ayodhya for construction of Lord Ram's idol

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 02, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Two 60 million-year-old Shaligram rocks from Nepal reach Ayodhya

A couple of rare stones reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday from Nepal, out of which a statue of Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki will be built and placed in the Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum. Rajendra Singh Pankaj, the national secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, reportedly brought the shipment of the two Shaligrams rocks from Nepal's Mustang district.

Why does this story matter?

After the Supreme Court order in February 2020, the construction of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya began at the site of the Babri Mosque.

For the construction, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was granted approximately 2.77 acres of the disputed plot.

The trust, which has 15 members, is responsible for overseeing the temple's Rs. 1,800 crore build.

Know about the arrival of Shaligram rocks in Ayodhya

The reported 60 million-year-old Shaligram rocks arrived in Ayodhya on two different trucks. While one of them weighs 26 tonnes, the other one is around 14 tonnes in weight. According to ANI, priests and locals welcomed the rare rocks and decorated them with garlands. They also offered rituals before handing them over to the trust.

Visuals of the two holy rocks arriving in Ayodhya

Dev Shilas reached Shridham Ayodhya.



These Shaligram rocks are 60 million years old, seems they were also waiting for Prabhu Ram.



Now the deity of our Prabhu would be made from these Shilas. pic.twitter.com/GQFxKSD8MA — Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) February 2, 2023

Both rocks found in Gandaki river: Officials

Officials said that the rocks were found in the Gandaki river near Saligrama (place of salvation) in the Mustang district of Nepal. An idol of Lord Ram's youthful form will be carved from this stone and placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, roughly scheduled to be ready by January next year during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Photos of the two rocks in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh | Shaligram stones brought from Nepal reached Ayodhya.



They are expected to be used for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki. pic.twitter.com/76L3IzNdAF — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Rocks brought from height of 6,000 feet above sea level

"There is a waterfall named Kali Gandaki in Nepal. It originates from Damodar Kund and is around 85 km north of Ganeshwar Dham Gandki," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said. "Both these boulders have been brought from there. The place is situated at a height of 6,000 feet above sea level," he added.

Meeting chaired to review progress of Ram Mandir's construction

On Saturday, the Ram Mandir building construction committee's two-day meeting took place in Ayodhya. As per media reports, the progress of the temple's construction work was discussed and reviewed. Furthermore, the carving and installation of the new Lord Ram statue were also discussed. The meeting was headed by construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra and attended by Trustee Anil Mishra and Trust Secretary Champat Rai.