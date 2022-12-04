India

Uttar Pradesh: 9-year-old girl's body found with abdomen cut open

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 04, 2022, 11:32 am

It is learned that the victim is a 9-year-old girl and was a class 3 student

In what can be described as a gruesome murder case, a child reportedly went missing and was later found dead in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. It is learned that the victim is a 9-year-old girl and was a class 3 student. Police said that her body was found with abdomen cut open and her visceral organs scattered all around.

Victim had gone missing a night before

According to The Times Of India, the girl was mutilated, brutalized, and then left to die in a wheat field after the child's abdomen was sliced open and visceral organs spread all over. Reports also suggested that the child had gone missing mysteriously on Friday night. As a result, the family kept searching for her and finally found her body on Saturday.

Victim's father reveals how she went missing

Per Anis Ahmad, the victim's father, she had left with her uncle to take part in a religious function on Friday in a village nearby. "I immediately called for an ambulance as she was still breathing. On the way to the hospital, she tried to disclose the name of her attacker but before she could do so, she succumbed to her injuries," Ahmad stated.

Police team rushed to site

As per the Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, the police scanned the site for clues upon receiving the information about the murder, with Amaria SHO Mukesh Shukla and Circle Officer Satish Chandra reaching the site and starting an investigation. The cops have filed an FIR against a local villager by the name of Shaqil Vaistava and have taken him into custody as well.

Anis Ahmad's old enmity

The cops also revealed that Anis Ahmad had an old enmity with Vaistava. SHO Mukesh Shukla stated: "A blood-stained knife was recovered from a field located at a distance of about 500 meters from the murder spot. The forensic team has collected all the necessary evidence. The accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder)."

Crime rate in Uttar Pradesh

Statistics in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from August, UP reported a decline in serious crimes like murder and rape last year. The state reported 3,717 cases in 2021, and as a result, UP was ranked 24th in murder cases among 28 other states.