Delhi: 3 held for stabbing 25-year-old to death over enmity
Three men stabbed a 25-year-old man to death over old animosity in Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday evening, reported ANI. Police arrested the accused for murder and said that force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. In CCTV footage of the incident, the victim is seen being stabbed over 20 times with bystanders watching helplessly.
सुंदर नगरी में हुई युवक की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस पूरी तत्परता के साथ कार्रवाई कर रही है। सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आप सभी से अपील है कि किसी भी प्रकार की भ्रामक सूचनाओं को शेयर न करें।— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 2, 2022
मामले को लेकर @DCPNEastDelhi ने जानकारी दी है। 👇#DelhiPoliceUpdates https://t.co/FeQ4mTAcwk pic.twitter.com/jrAaQPoHcD
In the video, the accused are seen accosting victim Manish in a dimly lit alley around 7:40 pm. As he tries to escape, the accused Aalam, Faizan, and Bilal overpower him. They grab him by his collar and begin stabbing him repeatedly and then drag him on the road. Passersby rushed Manish to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.
Locals protested on Sunday morning demanding a swift investigation in the case, following which security was beefed up in the area. North East Delhi DCP Sanjay Sain clarified that there was no communal aspect in the case. In an attempt to mislead, the matter was allegedly given a communal color by some social media users and news organizations, against which the police cautioned people.
Delhi | Locals protest after the murder of a 25-yr-old man identified as Manish in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi last night.— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
Police say the man was stabbed to death by 3 men from a different community last night. Three suspects identified pic.twitter.com/hPi583aEcR
According to a report by NDTV, Manish had been attacked with a knife and his phone snatched a year ago. Police had arrested accused Mohsin and Kasim in the case, following which the kin of the accused had been threatening Manish and his family to withdraw the case. Despite, Manish appeared in the court for the hearing on Wednesday and gave his testimony.