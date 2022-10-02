Delhi

Delhi: 3 held for stabbing 25-year-old to death over enmity

The accused were charged with murder while police were searching for those who had threatened the victim's family.

Three men stabbed a 25-year-old man to death over old animosity in Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday evening, reported ANI. Police arrested the accused for murder and said that force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. In CCTV footage of the incident, the victim is seen being stabbed over 20 times with bystanders watching helplessly.

In the video, the accused are seen accosting victim Manish in a dimly lit alley around 7:40 pm. As he tries to escape, the accused Aalam, Faizan, and Bilal overpower him. They grab him by his collar and begin stabbing him repeatedly and then drag him on the road. Passersby rushed Manish to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Unrest Social media trying to give communal color to case: Police

Locals protested on Sunday morning demanding a swift investigation in the case, following which security was beefed up in the area. North East Delhi DCP Sanjay Sain clarified that there was no communal aspect in the case. In an attempt to mislead, the matter was allegedly given a communal color by some social media users and news organizations, against which the police cautioned people.

Animosity Victim was threatened to withdraw case

According to a report by NDTV, Manish had been attacked with a knife and his phone snatched a year ago. Police had arrested accused Mohsin and Kasim in the case, following which the kin of the accused had been threatening Manish and his family to withdraw the case. Despite, Manish appeared in the court for the hearing on Wednesday and gave his testimony.