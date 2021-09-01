Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner over delay in order

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 04:23 pm

A Swiggy delivery boy allegedly shot dead a restaurant owner in Greater Noida last night.

A delivery executive working for the online food ordering service Swiggy allegedly killed the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida early on Wednesday due to a dispute over delay in an order. The incident took place around 12:15 am last night, according to the police. A case has been registered and the cops are trying to catch the accused.

Details

Deceased ran a restaurant in Greater Noida's Mitra Society

The victim has been identified as Sunil Agarwal, who ran a restaurant called Zam Zam in Greater Noida's Mitra Society. The delivery boy had reached the eatery around 12:15 am to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi. While the biryani was ready on time, he was told by a restaurant worker that the second order would take some more time.

Incident

He was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead

The delivery boy then picked up an argument with Narayan, the restaurant worker. He also allegedly abused that employee. When Sunil tried to intervene, the accused allegedly shot him in the head with the help of a man who accompanied him, reports say. The restaurant employees rushed him to the Yatharth Hospital, but he was declared brought dead, according to India Today.

Quote

A neighbor took Sunil to a hospital

"I was called (by the restaurant staff) to say their owner was shot. When I reached, he was still breathing. I first dialed 100...But later, we took him to hospital in our vehicle," Rakesh Nagar, who lives near the restaurant, told NDTV.

Police scans CCTV footage, launches search for accused

Some eyewitnesses said the accused was in an inebriated state when the incident happened, according to the police. The cops are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and have launched a manhunt for the accused. Three teams have been formed to nab him, police officer Vishal Pandey said, as per the NDTV report. Swiggy has not commented on the matter yet.