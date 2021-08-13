Court acquits child rape accused, says was falsely framed

The accused was falsely framed due to the prejudicial disposition of the parents toward the accused, the judge said

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of sexually assaulting minors, noting that the children were heavily tutored by their parents and that there is ample evidence to show that he was falsely framed due to caste hatred. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said that there is ample evidence to suggest that the accused was falsely framed.

Judgment

People level false accusations for myriad reasons: Court

The accused was falsely framed due to the prejudicial disposition of the parents toward the accused, who belongs to the Dalit community, Sharma said. "It's our experience in manning criminal justice delivery system that people level false accusations for myriad reasons, one of which is caste hatred as exemplified in appreciation of evidence in this case," he said in a judgment dated August 7.

Case

The case was registered against the man in 2015

The case was registered in 2015 under the provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the minor daughters of his neighbor. He was in jail since then. The case clearly appears to be a result of heavy tutoring to implicate the accused with the allegations of sexual assaults at the behest of their parents, the judge said.

Act

Sinister act done in the most shameless manner: Judge

The judge said it is a sinister act done in the most shameless manner. "In our society, there is a constant fight between the 'good' and the 'evil' and we are living in an age where the moral values in the society are degenerating and everything is possible," the district judge lamented.

Compensation

Court tells state to pay Rs. 1L compensation to accused

The court directed a compensation of Rs. one lakh to be paid to the accused by the state within two months, calling it a symbolic amount. He also pulled up the police and called their probe absolutely lackadaisical and lacking objectivity, noting that they neither prepared a site plan nor made attempt to understand the locality in which the alleged events occurred.

Other details

Parents bore a grudge against me: Accused

Notably, the parents of minors asserted that the accused used to lure the girls to his house and assault them, a claim refuted by him. The accused, who has now been acquitted of all charges, told the court that the parents bore a grudge against him as dogs belonging to them defecated in front of his house and there were constant arguments over this.