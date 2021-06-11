Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

The Delhi Traffic Police today fixed new speed limits for motor vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital - an attempt to reduce road accidents and improve overall pedestrian safety. The revised speed caps would come into effect immediately, according to the Delhi Police. Here are the new speed limits for various categories of vehicles in the city.

What is the speed limit for cars and taxis?

The new speed limit on major roads, highways, and flyovers in Delhi is 50-70 kilometer/hour for M1 category of vehicles - cars, jeeps, taxis, as well as app-based cabs (such as Ola and Uber). For these vehicles, the speed limit has been fixed at 30 kilometer/hour on all minor roads located inside residential areas, commercial markets, and the service roads.

Which roads are these rules applicable for?

These limits are applicable on stretches of the national highways, the Ring Road, the Outer Ring Road, and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport road. The rules also apply on stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Barapullah Nallah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, and Pusta Road.

What is the speed limit for motorbikes and scooters?

The Delhi Police said that two-wheeler vehicles such as motorcycles and scooters can run at a maximum speed of 50-60 kilometer/hour on most roads, highways, and flyovers. On minor roads, the limit would be 30 kilometer/hour for these vehicles too.

What is the speed limit for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs)?

The speed cap for M2 category vehicles and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) - motorcars, delivery vans, and vehicles with at least nine passenger seats - has been fixed at 50-60 kilometer/hour for most roads in Delhi. Separately, the speed limit for all transport vehicles, including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, and quadricycles, would remain a uniform 40 kilometer/hour.

What would happen if you violate rules?

Police says if a vehicle driver violates these new speed limits but stays within 5% of them, they would be excused.

The Delhi Police says if a vehicle driver violates these new speed limits but stays within 5% of them, they would be excused. However, if a vehicle is found exceeding the 5% grace above the fixed maximum speed limit, appropriate action would be taken by the police under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the notification read, according to Hindustan Times.

Last major revision of speed limits was done in 2011

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, the last such revision of speed limits for the majority of roads in the city was done in 2011. In 2017 and 2019, the maximum speed limits for a few roads were altered, PTI reported.