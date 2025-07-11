Hermes' first-ever Birkin bag sells for a whopping ₹85 crore

The first-ever Birkin bag has made history by fetching a whopping $10 million. The iconic handbag was sold at Sotheby's Paris on Thursday, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold. A private Japanese collector made the final bid. The original design was created by Hermes for British actor and singer Jane Birkin in 1984. It is now the second-most expensive fashion item ever auctioned, surpassed only by Judy Garland's ruby red slippers (sold for $28 million in December 2024).

Unique features Details of the original bag The original Birkin bag, which remained with Jane from 1985 to 1994, was a major contributor to the creation of one of the world's most recognizable fashion items. Despite its scratches and stains, the handbag's imperfections only added to its charm. It had silver nail clippers dangling from its shoulder strap and two stickers from Medecins du Monde and UNICEF. These details were unique to her personal use and never replicated in later editions.

Auction history Journey of the original bag Birkin herself had auctioned off this bag in 1994 for HIV/AIDS research. It was later displayed at New York's Museum of Modern Art and London's Victoria & Albert Museum. The last owner, known only as Catherine B, had bought it at an auction 25 years ago. The bag has now set a new benchmark for luxury handbags, surpassing previous records held by diamond-studded and crocodile-skin Birkins.