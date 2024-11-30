Summarize Simplifying... In short Vladimir Putin's alleged third daughter, Krivonogikh, is reportedly living in Paris and working as a DJ.

Born from an affair between Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner now among Russia's wealthiest, her identity has been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Putin's confirmed daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, face US sanctions for allegedly exploiting Russian citizens for personal gain.

She goes by the name Luiza Rozova

Putin's secret 3rd daughter in Paris, working as DJ: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 01:05 pm Nov 30, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Elizaveta Krivonogikh, the alleged secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is said to be living in Paris under a pseudonym and working as a DJ. The 21-year-old reportedly goes by the names Luiza Rozova and Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova professionally. Ukrainian TV station TSN uncovered her identity through leaked airline manifests that matched her birth date and phone number with one of her aliases.

Identity concealment

Krivonogikh's identity linked to Putin's deceased ally

Krivonogikh's birth certificate doesn't specify a father's name. However, her patronymic name, Vladimirovna, indicates she's the "daughter of Vladimir" according to Russian naming traditions. One of her aliases is tied to Oleg Rudnov, a late Putin associate who was infamous for handling personal errands for him. This connection hints at an effort to conceal her real identity.

Affair rumors

Krivonogikh's mother, a former cleaner, now among Russia's richest

Krivonogikh is said to be the product of an affair between Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Svetlana, who used to work as a cleaner, has since become one of Russia's richest women. She owns significant stakes in major businesses, including Bank Rossiya and a ski resort near Finland. The Kremlin has not commented on these reports and usually avoids commenting on issues concerning Putin's personal life.

Family sanctions

Putin's confirmed daughters face US sanctions

Putin has two confirmed daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina: Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. Both have been sanctioned by the United States for allegedly enriching themselves at the expense of Russian citizens. Tikhonova heads an artificial intelligence initiative at Moscow State University, while Vorontsova is involved in medical research and healthcare investments. Krivonogikh disappeared from public view before Russia invaded Ukraine. She was active on social media in Russia but deleted her accounts in 2021.