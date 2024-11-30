Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has accused India of double standards in its treatment of minorities, with a survey showing 64.1% of Bangladeshis believe their interim government has improved minority security.

Amidst this, Dhaka University students protested against alleged Indian interference, demanding the extradition of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a ban on ISKCON.

In response, India expressed concern over extremist rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh, highlighting threats and attacks on Hindus and other minorities.

Bangladesh's Law Affairs Adviser made the comments

Bangladesh accuses India of 'double standards' regarding threatment of minorities

By Snehil Singh 12:54 pm Nov 30, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh has accused India of "double standards" in its treatment of minority communities. The accusation was made by Asif Nazrul, the Law Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, in a Facebook post. He criticized India for its concern over internal affairs in Bangladesh, stating, "In India, numerous incidents of brutality on minority Muslim community is going on."

Bangladesh government addresses media misinformation

Nazrul also cited a Voice of America Bangla survey, which showed that 64.1% of Bangladeshis believe the interim government has improved security for minority communities over the previous Awami League government. Separately, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, urged Bangladeshi journalists to counter what he called an "industrial scale misinformation campaign" by the Indian media. He stressed Bangladesh should tell its own stories to stop the Indian media from shaping its narrative.

Student protests erupt at Dhaka University

Alam's remarks came as Dhaka University students protested against alleged Indian interference in Bangladesh's affairs. The students demanded the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh. They accused India of border killings and religious persecution while exploiting religious differences to destabilize Bangladesh.

India expresses concern over extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh

On Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern over extremist rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently raised concerns over threats and attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. This includes the sedition case against Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and 19 people accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally.