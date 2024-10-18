Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta has fired 24 employees for misusing their meal vouchers on non-food items and sharing them with others.

In addition to this, the company has also made broader job cuts across its businesses, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs, as part of a larger restructuring effort.

The meal vouchers, intended for food deliveries, are worth $25 for lunch, $20 for breakfast, and $25 for dinner. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The employees were buying non-food items

Meta fires 24 for misusing meal vouchers on toothpaste, detergent

By Akash Pandey 02:42 pm Oct 18, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has fired some 24 employees for misusing its $25 meal credit system, according to Financial Times. The tech giant found that these employees were using their meal credits to purchase non-food items like toothpaste, laundry detergent, wine glasses, and more. The incident has raised questions about the ethical use of employee benefits in Silicon Valley.

Voucher misuse

Misuse extended to various items

The abuse of Meta's meal voucher system wasn't restricted to small purchases. Some employees, including one with a $400,000 annual salary, were caught using their meal allowances for grocery shopping and purchasing household goods. Other violations included sharing the vouchers with others or going over the budget. Meta has reportedly fired only employees who consistently misused the system, while those who made occasional improper purchases received warnings instead of termination.

Home deliveries

Meal credits were used for home deliveries

Some employees at Meta were also caught using their meal credits for home deliveries. Others had even pooled their money together to get the most out of their purchases. The company gives its employees meal vouchers worth $25 for lunch, $20 for breakfast, and $25 for dinner. These are intended to be used on food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Job cuts

Broader job cuts and restructuring efforts

Apart from the meal credit misuse firings, Meta has also reportedly cut jobs across its businesses﻿. This includes Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs, its virtual reality division that handles the Oculus headset. The layoffs are part of a larger restructuring effort within the company. A Meta spokesperson told The Verge, that "a few teams at Meta are making adjustments to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy."