Meta implements fifth round of layoffs in 2 years

Oct 17, 2024

What's the story In a fresh wave of layoffs, Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, has started cutting jobs across departments. The job cuts are not a part of a massive downsizing but seem to be linked with specific team reorganizations at the company, reported the Verge. This is Meta's fifth round of layoffs since it sacked over 11,000 employees in November 2022, as per Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking tech layoffs since COVID-19.

A number of Meta employees have taken to social media to announce their job loss, confirming the ongoing layoffs within the company. Among those affected is Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known figure for her work in revealing unannounced app features. Wong joined Meta's Threads team in 2023 and recently shared her layoff news online.

Meta's history of job cuts and reorganizations

This isn't the first time Meta has made headlines for job cuts. Earlier this year, the company slashed its workforce in the Reality Labs division. In 2022, after an overly optimistic forecast about post-pandemic growth, Meta laid off 11,000 employees. The next year saw another round of layoffs with 10,000 more people losing their jobs as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency" initiative.