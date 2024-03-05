Next Article

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads face global outage

By Shikha Chaudhry 09:25 pm Mar 05, 202409:25 pm

What's the story Meta's popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, are facing technical glitches, leaving many users unable to access their accounts. Facebook users reported being logged out and unable to log back in, while Instagram users struggled with refreshing their feeds and loading stories or comments. Threads, another Meta-developed app, also experienced a total shutdown, displaying an error message upon opening.

Details

Rapid surge in outage reports: Meta yet to acknowledge

DownDetector, a site that monitors internet service outages, recorded a sharp increase in reports for all three platforms as the issues began. Users worldwide have been impacted by these technical difficulties, affecting features on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Despite numerous user complaints and the global scope of the outage, Meta has not yet officially addressed the problem or provided any details about the cause or expected resolution time.