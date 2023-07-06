Technology

Threads v/s Twitter is cage match between Zuckerberg and Musk

Threads v/s Twitter is cage match between Zuckerberg and Musk

Written by Athik Saleh July 06, 2023 | 12:29 pm 4 min read

Threads aims to replace Twitter in the microblogging space (Photo credit: Meta)

After much anticipation, Meta has launched its Instagram-based microblogging app dubbed 'Threads.' The app is touted by many as a 'Twitter killer.' Threads is off to a great start. According to Mark Zuckerberg's official Threads account, the app has recorded over five million sign-ups in the first four hours. Instagram has over two billion active users, so more are expected to join Threads soon.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter has gone through a lot of changes since Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. Amid the changes at Twitter, many have been looking for an alternative. Threads's rollout comes on the heels of Twitter announcing limits to how many tweets users can see each day. Meta believes its app can replace Twitter in the microblogging space.

Instagram's massive user base gives Threads an advantage

Threads is a mix of Instagram and Twitter that is designed to lure the latter's users. Platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky have mounted a challenge against Twitter, but Threads have something they don't - Instagram's massive user base. The fact that over five million users signed up for Threads speaks volumes about the app's potential. The Threads v/s Twitter battle is only beginning.

Threads is not a clone of Twitter: Meta

Meta has never hidden what it aims to achieve with Threads. Chris Cox, the company's chief product officer, once said Threads is the answer to people's prayers for a "platform that is sanely run." Meta says Threads is not a Twitter clone. Per Connor Hayes, Meta's VP (Product), it is modeled after "what Instagram has done for photo and video."

Threads has various features of Twitter

Even if Meta says Threads is not a Twitter clone, it is hard to miss the similarities between the two. Like Twitter, Threads is a primarily text-based app. Its posts or 'threads' have a 500-character limit. Users can mention others with the '@' symbol, reply to someone else's posts, and even repost (Threads's version of retweet).

Musk v/s Zuckerberg rivalry has heated up

The Threads v/s Twitter rivalry began before the former's launch. Meta's pointed comments did not go unnoticed by Musk who called out Meta's and Zuckerberg's desire to have social media under their thumb. Musk even challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, which the Meta CEO happily accepted. The rivalry between the apps has turned into one between billionaires.

Musk and Zuckerberg took a dig at each other

Continuing the rivalry, Zuckerberg tweeted hours after Threads's launch to poke fun at Twitter and Musk. He posted the iconic meme with two Spider-Mans facing each other. It was Zuckerberg's first tweet in over a decade. Musk wasn't quiet either. "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram," Musk wrote.

Musk prefers attacks by strangers on Twitter over Instagram

Zuckerberg is enjoying the first round

Zuckerberg has been very active on Threads on the app's first day. To a user who said Musk will be knocked out by Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO said, "We're only in the opening moments of the first round." He also talked about Threads's potential. According to him, Threads could be the first "public conversations app" with over a billion users.

Users need an Instagram account to use Threads

Now, let's take a look at the app. Since it is powered by Instagram, users need an Instagram account to use Threads. Users will also have the option to automatically follow the same accounts they follow on Instagram. They can also choose some of them. Threads also allows posting links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long.

Threads allows limiting the audience of posts

The Threads feed is a mixture of posts from accounts a user follows and algorithmically-generated content. Users don't have an option to see threads of people they follow but that feature is "on the list." On Threads, users have the option to limit the audience of their posts. They can filter specific words from their feed and restrict who can mention them.