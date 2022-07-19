Technology

Instagram users can now pay for purchases directly in Chat

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 19, 2022, 02:44 pm 3 min read

The payments on Instagram will be protected by PayPal (Photo credit: Meta)

Instagram has made shopping a lot easier on the app. The company has announced that users can now pay for products directly within Chat. In the same chat thread, users will also be able to track the order and ask any follow-up questions. Unfortunately, the feature is only available in the US at the moment, but a wider release is expected to happen soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The e-commerce space is fast-evolving with new contenders entering the field every now and then hoping to catch a share of the spoils.

For Meta, business is a key area to grow revenue and the addition of an in-built payment feature to Instagram shows that the company is serious about it.

An in-app purchase experience is bound to attract more users to Instagram shops.

Shopping Instagram has grown into a multifunctional shopping destination

The last few years have seen Instagram growing into a shopping destination. Several small businesses depend on the platform for visibility and marketing. Shop tab to product tagging, the Meta-owned social media platform has enhanced the shopping experience over the years. Although merchants were already fielding questions and arranged customer support via DMs, for payments, they had depended on other platforms.

Payment The payment via DM is protected by PayPal

The addition of payment to Instagram's shopping experience will help shoppers pay merchants directly. The feature is only available to qualified small businesses that have set up a business account. The transaction will start when a user inquires about a product they are interested in. Payment is made using Meta Pay and is protected by PayPal, Instagram's payment partner.

How to Businesses can generate the payment request

Once details regarding a purchase are finalized, businesses can request payment either by going to their dashboard and clicking on "Payments in chat" or by tapping on the "$" sign in the chat. The user can then select the "Pay" button. They will be asked to add the payment and shipping details and review the order. After that, click the "Pay" button again.

Official words Pay with Meta Pay and checkout in few taps: Zuckerberg

About the new feature, Meta said in its blogpost, "We are introducing a new way to make a purchase on Instagram -- right where you chat." Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, said, "You can now buy products from small businesses and track your order in chat on Instagram in the U.S." "Pay with Meta Pay and checkout in a few taps," he added.