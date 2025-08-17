UPI 3.0 to let your smart devices handle payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a revolutionary upgrade to its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. The upgrade, dubbed UPI 3.0, will be IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled and allow automated payments through all smart devices. This means you won't have to rely solely on your smartphone for UPI transactions anymore. The new system would work on the capabilities of existing features like UPI Autopay and UPI Circle.

Working mechanism IoT-enabled UPI transactions The IoT is a widely used connection and data exchange technology, enabling communication and interaction between devices with software or sensors connected to the internet. This means that UPI payments can be made without human intervention, through smart devices like TVs, fridges, washing machines, cars, and smartwatches. The system would allow users to automate payments for services such as monthly subscriptions directly from their smart devices.

Future plans Announcement expected in October The official announcement for this system upgrade is expected at the Global Fintech Fest of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.The event is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in October. According to NPCI sources, users will be able to issue a mandate to a smart device from their main UPI device. This would create a secondary UPI ID linked to the user's main account, allowing automated transactions within certain limits yet to be announced.

User experience Addressing concerns about transactions and privacy The new UPI upgrade is expected to improve user experience by allowing automated transactions through smart devices. This would be similar to giving a payment command to a human, but with the added advantage of separate IDs for different devices. The NPCI is also working on regulatory compliance and data security measures for this new system, addressing concerns about unauthorized transactions and privacy requirements.