Judge halts FTC's inquiry into Media Matters after X ad-controversy

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction, stopping the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from investigating left-leaning advocacy group Media Matters. The decision comes after Media Matters published research in 2023, showing that ads from major companies had appeared alongside antisemitic and other offensive content on Elon Musk -owned social media platform X . The findings led to a mass exodus of advertisers from the platform and a lawsuit by X against Media Matters and advertisers.

Investigation details Probe launched after Trump takes office again in January Following the fallout from Media Matters's report, the FTC launched an investigation after Donald Trump took office again in January 2025. The probe was aimed at determining if Media Matters had illegally colluded with advertisers. However, Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan of the District Court for the District of Columbia, appointed by Joe Biden, ruled in favor of Media Matters and halted the FTC's investigation on Friday.

Free speech 'First Amendment activity' In her ruling, Judge Sooknanan stressed that the Media Matters article was a prime example of "First Amendment activity." She also said the FTC's broad investigative demands looked like "a retaliatory act." The judge further emphasized that it should alarm all Americans when the government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate.

Controversial remarks Concerns over FTC's investigation independence Judge Sooknanan also highlighted that before his current appointment, FTC chair Andrew Ferguson had appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast and called for an investigation into progressive groups criticizing online disinformation. She noted that he later hired several senior staffers at the FTC who had publicly commented about Media Matters. These points suggest potential concerns over the independence of the FTC's investigation into Media Matters.