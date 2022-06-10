Entertainment

Britney Spears' ex-husband attempts to crash her wedding, gets arrested

Jun 10, 2022

Singer Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari.

Pop singer Britney Spears married her long-time partner Sam Asghari on Thursday. However, the happy day wasn't bereft of unwanted incidents. Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash her wedding. He live-streamed his bizarre stunt from Spears' Thousand Oaks property in California where the wedding was supposed to take place later that day. Alexander was detained by the event security personnel before getting arrested.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Spears and Alexander were childhood friends who got married in 2004 but their union was annulled within 55 hours!

The singer later got married to American entertainer Kevin Federline with whom she shares two children.

After her father Jamie Spears petitioned to end the conservatorship, she got engaged to Asghari in September 2021.

They had been dating for four years prior to this.

Information Alexander claimed that he was invited by Spears

Coming back to Alexander's infamous stunt, he reportedly made it to the second storey of Spears' house and also reached her wedding tent, all this while live-streaming his act on Instagram. In videos that surfaced online, he can be heard questioning, "Where's Britney at?" and also admitted that he was there to "crash the wedding," while also claiming that he was invited by Spears.

Details He struggled with security, called nuptials 'bull**** wedding'

The video also showed him saying, "She's my first wife, my only wife," referring to the ceremony as a "bull**** wedding." After facing resistance from the event security, Alexander broke into a struggle with the security personnel before his video froze and went off. Once again, we would like to point out that Alexander was Spears' husband for just 55 hours, 18 years ago.

Investigation Spears' ex-husband was arrested over pending felony from 2016

Back to the event, the police were informed about the trespassing at Spears' property. According to NBC News, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department informed that they had arrested Alexander over suspicion of a pending felony warrant that was issued in 2016. As per reports, deputies are still investigating what transpired and will soon decide if additional charges are needed to be pressed.