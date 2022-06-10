Entertainment

'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls': Netflix drops 'interactive' teaser

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 10, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Actor Ranveer Singh heads into the wilderness with 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will collaborate with the famous Man vs Wild adventurer Bear Grylls now! Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls will show the actor venturing deep into the forests of Serbia on a quest to find a rare flower for his lady love. Moreover, viewers will get to pick the course of Singh's escapades! Its trailer was released on Friday.

The series is touted to be India's first interactive special where viewers can choose what happens next.

Moreover, it will be an interesting watch to witness Singh, who is a self-acclaimed city-slicker, getting a taste of the wilderness.

PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal have previously collaborated with Grylls.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls will drop on Netflix on July 8.

The teaser for Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls showed the Gully Boy actor exploring a Serbian jungle. "Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye (Press the button and save my life)," Singh requests the audience. "Ranveer is about to get full adventure," Grylls is heard saying. "Choose danger, choose thrill, your choices will decide Ranveer's fate," the text in the teaser flashed.

Jungle mein Mangal ! 🤯🤯

Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia 😎#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ue5wGVc2Ng — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2022

Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO of Banijay Films—the banner producing the series—said, "While the world is familiar with Ranveer's electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we'll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love." He claimed that the series will be a "huge step in pushing the envelope of interactive reality TV in India."

On the work front, Singh last appeared in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that, he also starred in Kabir Khan's sports drama film 83. He had made a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi alongside the Samrat Prithviraj actor. He will next be seen in Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus which is based on an adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.