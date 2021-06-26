Kiara Advani bags Ram Charan's 'RC-15' and a Ranveer Singh-starrer

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 06:14 pm

Kiara Advani to romance Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh in two different movies

Kiara Advani, last seen in Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani, is going to be busy in the coming months. News has it that the actress is set to appear in several upcoming movies that will be helmed by Shankar, like RC 15 opposite South star Ram Charan, and in the Aparichit adaptation alongside Ranveer Singh. A third movie with Shankar is also being planned.

Details

Advani and Singh to work together for the first time

RC 15 will be a pan India film and will be prioritized to go on the floors after which the Singh-starrer will begin shooting next year, a source told Pinkvilla. They added, "While she is romantically paired alongside Ram Charan in one, the other film will mark her first-time collaboration with Ranveer Singh." For now, the shoot calendar and character details are kept under wraps.

Quote

Her third movie with Shankar 'might take some time'

While talking about Advani's third film with Shankar, the source informed, "It's essentially a deal to collaborate on three films over the next few years. While the first two will happen in a quick span, the third one might take some time."

Information

Charan and Advani have worked together in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'

Meanwhile, Advani isn't working with Charan for the first time. She starred in the 2019 Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside him. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film was a family drama with Vivek Oberoi playing the antagonist. While Charan's fans had high expectations of the movie, it didn't garner much praise from the critics. However, viewers liked Advani and Charan's onscreen presence.

Projects

Multiple movies are in pipeline for the actress

For now, Advani has a long list of movies coming up. She will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, and Anil Kapoor. Plus, she has Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aryan, shooting of which will resume soon. Other upcoming films are SherShaah, the Vikram Batra biopic, and Shashank Khaitan's next with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Fan Story

Advani recently revealed a 'weirdly sweet gesture' of a fan

The Kabir Singh actress has a huge fan following and one or two weird encounters are expected as time goes. Recently she revealed that a fan, with the help of her brother, climbed 27 floors to meet her on her birthday, Bollywood Hungama reported. He apparently brought cake and flowers for her. She called it a "weirdly sweet gesture." Advani's birthday falls on July 31.