Will BTS enlist for mandatory military service next year?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 05:37 pm

If BTS don't apply for postponement now, they might have to join the Korean Army next year

The South Korean government seems to be keen on postponing the mandatory military service enlistment deadline for uber-popular group BTS. But for accessing this consideration, the septet needs to submit an application requesting the postponement, which they are yet to do. To note, every able-bodied male in the country is mandated to enlist themselves in the military between 18 and 28 years of age.

Jin, the oldest member, turns 30 next year

Jin is the oldest member of the group and likely to enlist first

Speaking to a Korean news website YTN, Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Hwang Hee, confirmed recently that they will "definitely recommend" the service postponement application if BTS sends one. To note, the oldest member of the Korean boy band, Jin turns 30 next year. So, until they apply for reconsideration, there is a chance that these members are enlisting in 2022.

BTS were granted a relaxation last year in December too

To recall, BTS was exempted from the maximum enlistment age rule last December and allowed to join the army after turning 30. Korea's new Military Services Act allowed K-pop stars of exceptional popularity to apply for deferment, which has to be recommended by the Ministry of Culture. During the service duration of about 20 months, BTS members would have to leave the music industry.

Member Suga is second in line for military enlistment

Jin is already safe till the end of 2021 because of enrolment in an online graduate program, which legally allows a one-year delay. However, without another postponement granted by the government, he will have to join in 2022. Suga is BTS's second oldest (born in 1993), followed by J-Hope and RM (both 1994). Jimin and V (both 1995) and Jungkook (1997) are the youngest.

Are all members enlisting together?

The group under HYBE recently released a dance-pop track titled Butter that broke their own records. Given the massive popularity and global reach of the band, going away for about two years can surely leave an impact. Earlier, it was also reported that there's a chance all seven members would enlist together at once. But no official confirmation has come out in this regard.