5 binge-worthy series to watch on OTT this weekend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 23, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The weekend is here! And, it's time to shrug off the past week and treat yourself to a good dose of entertainment. So, if you are planning to catch up on the trending releases on OTT platforms, then this list is everything you need. Our list of five series can keep you company this weekend for your binge-watching plans. Read on for more.

#1 'Heartstopper' (Netflix)

Heartstopper kickstarts this list. The tender LGBTQ tale is about a secondary school student who tries to understand his sexual orientation. "Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series," is how Netflix described the show. Alice Oseman is its creator. Heartstopper hit the OTT platform on April 22.

#2 'London Files' (Voot Select)

London Files is currently streaming on Voot Select. This series stars Arjun Rampal as detective Om Singh and Purab Kohli as a man whose daughter goes missing. Singh comes face-to-face with the demons of his repressed past as he tries to solve the case of the missing girl. The investigative thriller has been directed by Sachin Pathak (Rangbaaz) and produced by Jar Pictures.

#3 'Mai' (Netflix)

Mai is streaming on Netflix currently. It focuses on Sheel Chaudhary (Sakshi Tanwar) and her journey as she gets entrapped in a world of crime, corruption, and violence. Created by Atul Mongia, Mai has been co-directed by him and Anshai Lal. And, the reviews are all in favor of Tanwar and the show. So, if you missed watching it, this weekend is your chance!

#4 'Guilty Minds' (Amazon Prime Video)

Guilty Minds is the first legal drama by Amazon Prime Video. It introduces us to lawyers Kashaf Quaze (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Deepak Rana (Varun Mitra) who act as each other's antithesis. Quaze is all for ethics and virtues, while Rana is money-driven, irrespective of it coming from the wrong means. The web series, created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, hit Prime on April 22.

#5 'Moon Knight' (Disney+ Hotstar)

The penultimate episode of Moon Knight is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on April 27. So, before it does, catch up on the previous four episodes. In our review of the fourth episode, we had written that the wait for the next one was tough. That's how gripping the Oscar Issac-led MCU show has become. It has Ethan Hawke as the main antagonist.