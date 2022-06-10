Entertainment

BTS releases album 'Proof': Here's all you need to know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 10, 2022, 04:27 pm 3 min read

BTS' album 'Proof' is out! (Photo credit: Screengrab from YouTube)

Great news for BTS fans all around the world! The South Korean band released their anthology album Proof alongside releasing the official music video of their lead single Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)! The album, stretching across three CDs, consists of 48 tracks and reportedly represents the band's past, present, and future. Here's all you need to know about Proof.

Context Why does this story matter?

BTS consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook are currently promoting their new album.

Proof comes almost a year after their single Butter was released on May 21, 2021.

The three-CD album consists of three new tracks—Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS, and For Youth.

It also comprises hit songs, solo tracks, unreleased tracks, and unit songs.

Video Details about 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'

The official music video for their lead single Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) already crossed 20M views within six hours of its release. With references to BTS' past music videos, the new single walks us through their history to revisit No More Dream, Spring Day, and more. It encapsulates their biggest highlights and the fact that the best is yet to come.

Pre-release BTS' pre-release album party saw huge number of viewers

BTS conducted a pre-release party for their album on their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. Over 1.3M viewers joined within 10 minutes and the video also reportedly crossed 661K likes before its premiere. Toward the end, over 2.6M viewers had tuned in and gave over 834K likes. Currently, the video has over 6M views and 1.2M likes. And, it's still trending on YouTube!

Information Some tracks from the album were 'ineligible' for broadcast

As per Soompi, Run BTS from CD1 and Born Singer from CD4 were considered ineligible for broadcast by the South Korean channel KBS. A spokesperson of the KBS reportedly revealed that the tracks consisted of "swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions." For Youth from CD3 was also allegedly withheld from the review. Yet To Come was reportedly the only song to be green-lit.

Tracklist Details on other tracks in the album

Coming back to the new album, Proof marks the band's ninth anniversary since their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE). In addition to the aforementioned tracks, the album will also feature other big hits and singles like No More Dream, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Idol, BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER, 00:00 (Zero O'Clock), and also demo versions of other tracks.