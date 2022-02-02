Entertainment

Odisha's Shreya Lenka may become next K-pop star from India

Written by Nilesh Rao Edited by Pallabi C Samal Feb 02, 2022, 02:16 pm 3 min read

Shreya Lenka, 18, is a native of Rourkela, Odisha

Blackswan, a female-led music band of South Korea, is looking for a fifth member and Shreya Lenka from Odisha may become another woman K-pop star from our country. The 18-year-old is from Rourkela and she, along with the other shortlisted candidate, will now undergo a month-long training before one of them gets selected to occupy the coveted slot. We wish them all the luck!

Background Slot got created after band leader quit

The vacancy got created when Hyemi, ex-leader of this girl band, quit in November 2020 after being accused of scamming a friend. DR Music, the label that manages Blackswan, announced last May that they would be conducting global auditions to fill that place. Recently they announced Lenka, Brazil's Gabriella Dalcin and two other trainees from America and Australia got selected for the final round.

Information Here's what we know of Lenka

Before training could start, the candidates from America and Australia exited, leaving only Lenka and Dalcin. While Dalcin, 18, is a part of Queens of Revolution, a dance cover girl group, Lenka also does K-pop covers on YouTube and Instagram. Apart from that, the young singer is trained in Hindustani classical music and traditional dance forms. She is also a yoga practitioner, said reports.

Quote Lenka credits her grandmother for musical training

Talking to Odisha Bytes, Lenka had said, "Since I've a deep voice, I faced difficulty in finding the right vocal trainer. My grandmother helped me find one." "She took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week. But, for western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning." Currently, her focus is to hone her Korean skills.

Fact Lenka won't be the first Indian woman K-pop star

If Lenka gets selected, she, however, won't be the first woman from India to be a part of K-pop group. Priyanka Mazumdar, who had made it to the final of the annual K-pop World Festival in 2016, is a part of Z-Girls, which debuted in 2019. Along with the Assam native, the other band members are Indonesian singer Vanya and Vietnamese rapper Queen.

History Blackswan released their debut album in October 2020

Coming back to Blackswan, the group was formed in 2020 with a five member team. Goodbye RANIA is their debut full-fledged album that released in October 2020. Currently, the band members are Youngheun from South Korea; Fatou, a Senegalese singer-rapper-mode; Judy from South Korea; and Leia, who is a Brazilian-Japanese singer and rapper. They are collectively called LUMINA by their fans.