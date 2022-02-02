Entertainment

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 02, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush has been hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, elder daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed via an Instagram post on Tuesday night that she has contracted the contagious virus and has been hospitalized. The 3 director wrote in the note that she tested positive despite taking all the required precautions. The 40-year-old urged everyone to wear masks, "get vaccinated and be safe."

Quote 'We'll see what more is that you have in store'

"Tested positive even after all precautions... got admitted... please mask up get vaccinated and be safe... bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me," read Aishwaryaa's post on Instagram. Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, wife of Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan, wrote, "Get well soon love (sic)" along with a heart emoticon. Journalist Rohini Iyer wished her well, too.

History Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced separation recently

Last month, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush had announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. "Today we stand at a place where our paths separate..." she had written then. "Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please give us the needed privacy to deal with this," she concluded.

Details The couple has two sons, Yathra and Linga

Aishwaryaa and the Asuran actor had married on November 18, 2004, and are parents to Yathra and Linga. Yathra was born in 2006, while Linga became a part of their family four years later. On the work front, Aishwaryaa's debut directorial was 3 that had Dhanush, Shruti Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan in lead roles. She also has helmed Vai Raja Vai, which was a hit.

Updates Several celebrities of South Indian cinema contracted the virus recently

Meanwhile, before Aishwaryaa, several celebrities associated with the South Indian cinema fell prey to the dangerous virus. This includes veteran actor Sathyaraj, Trisha Krishnan, Vishnu Vishal and Keerthy Suresh. Kamal Haasan, too, tested positive last November. He had shared on Twitter that he fell ill after returning from the US. The 67-year-old had travelled there to launch his fashion label, House of Khaddar.