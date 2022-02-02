Entertainment

Kerala hospital uses Morgan Freeman's photo for skincare ad, apologizes

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Pallabi C Samal Feb 02, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

In a poster, Kerala's Vadakara cooperative hospital used a photo of Morgan Freeman as an advertisement for skincare treatment

A hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala has issued an apology for using the photo of Academy award winning actor Morgan Freeman to promote their skincare facility. Vadakara Cooperative Hospital had placed the advertisement board having the face of the the 84-year-old stalwart on the road, which went viral, angering netizens. After facing massive backlash on social media, the management apologized for their "unintentional mistake."

Details What happened exactly?

It all started with the advertisement that claimed Vadakara provides services like removal of dark tan, milia, molluscum, etc. It read, "Get your skin tags, DPNs, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures in a single visit (sic)". And for that, they had used the picture of Freeman. Naturally, social media users were irked and criticized them for being "racist and ignorant."

Information Film critic GP Ramachandran, author Sree Parvathy reacted, too

"Vadakara 'Co-operative' Hospital is an insult to the great co-operative sector in Kerala," commented film critic GP Ramachandran. He also listed some of Freeman's acclaimed movies, which was shared by author Sree Parvathy. "Those who lifted the picture of Morgan from the internet failed to identify the Oscar-winning actor and went by his skin color, rashes on his face and African-American heritage," she wrote.

Twitter Post Check out the hospital's advertisement here

Sir, .@morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India.



Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments.... pic.twitter.com/54plREcswi — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) January 31, 2022

Fact Hospital issued a press release with apology note

Facing heat, the hospital authorities issued a press release with their apology note, reported The News Minute. "The picture on the billboard of the dermatology department of Vadakara Co-operative Hospital is an unintentional mistake. The board was removed and action was taken as soon as it was brought to our notice. We tender unconditional apologies if it has hurt anyone," the statement read.

Quote 'There was no intention to defame the great actor'

T Sunil, marketing manager, Vadakara, told TNIE, "The picture was taken from internet and the board displayed near casualty on January 26 (Wednesday). When we came to know about the gaffe, it was removed on Saturday. There was no intention to defame the great actor."

History Not the first time Freeman's photo has been used wrongly

This, however, isn't the first time the noted performer was used wrongly in a billboard. In 2013, a Coimbatore-based merchant decided to pay tribute to former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, who died that year in December. But instead of using the photo of the anti-apartheid hero, the board used Freeman's. It was taken down eventually. Interestingly, Freeman had played Mandela in Invictus.