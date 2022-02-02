Entertainment

'Bruno': First Disney song to top Billboard Hot-100 in decades

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 02, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'Bruno' song from 'Encanto' has achieved this marvelous feat! (Photo credit: Disney)

The song, We Don't Talk About Bruno, from the latest Disney movie Encanto is reaching heights—heights that remained insurmountable in the last 29 years! The surprise hit, Bruno, has become the first track from a Disney movie to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in nearly three decades. The last song to achieve this feat was A Whole New World from Aladdin (1993).

Why does this story matter?

Disney's latest offering dropped on Disney+ in late December and has been charming viewers with its multi-layered story, colorful visuals, and representation of a Colombian family.

For the unversed, Encanto tells the story of the huge Madrigal family, that lives in a magical house. All the members have magical powers, except Mirabel.

Aside from receiving critical acclaim, the movie's soundtrack is also doing well.

Chart 'Bruno' first Hot-100 topper, written by solo person, after 'Perfect'

Several Disney movie songs have gone viral, resulting in multiple translated versions (e.g. Let It Go). But none of these managed to emerge as the #1 on the Hot 100 chart, reported Variety. This isn't all. Bruno, which has been written solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the first Hot 100-topper to be penned by a single person in four years, after Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Twitter Post Team 'Encanto' also celebrated the news

We're gonna be talking about this for a LONG time!🗣️Congratulations to @Lin_Manuel Miranda, the cast of Disney's #Encanto, and of course, Bruno, on landing at No. 1 on this week's @billboard #Hot100 with "We Don't Talk About Bruno"!✨🦋 Listen now: https://t.co/y2PBW7l8fw pic.twitter.com/BfAZgYod7w — Disney's Encanto (@EncantoMovie) February 1, 2022

Records 'Encanto' soundtrack spent 3 weeks at #1 on album chart

It's not only Bruno from the soundtrack of the animated offering that's doing well. According to Billboard, the soundtrack spent its third nonconsecutive week at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on January 30. Notably, the Billboard 200 chart ranks "the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption." The variables include song/album sales and streaming data.

Information Another 'Encanto' track has been shortlisted for Oscars

Only four soundtracks have spent at least three weeks topping the Billboard 200 chart. These include Encanto, A Star Is Born, Black Panther: The Album, and Frozen. It should be mentioned here that the single Dos Oruguitas from Encanto has been shortlisted for Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Coming back to Bruno, it clinched the zenith by dethroning Adele's Easy On Me.