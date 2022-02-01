Entertainment

5 on-screen enemies who are thick friends in real life

5 on-screen enemies who are thick friends in real life

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 01, 2022, 08:19 pm 3 min read

These actors play enemies on celluloid but actually are great friends in real life

What we see on celluloid isn't always true. In other words, the actors who play enemies to one another on the screen often turn out to be the best of pals off it. Like, Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito, whose characters on successful TV show Breaking Bad wanted to kill each other, are thick friends in real life. We list the other top five.

Number 1 Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Legendary actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have a 50-year-old friendship but their first film together came pretty late, in 1995. Michael Mann-directed Heat had them "at opposite ends" but their on screen feud was so believable. Talking of their bond to The Guardian, Pacino said, "We don't see each other very much, but when we do, we found we shared certain things."

Number 2 Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning have appeared in many movies together but in the Twilight series, Fanning's vampire villain character of Jane gave a tough time to Stewart's Bella Swan. Off the screen, they have a quite wholesome relationship. As per Fanning, her friendship with Stewart is her "life's one of the most special bonds. She has always been there for me."

Number 3 Andrew Scott and Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Scott essayed the role of Jim Moriarty, the biggest nemesis of Sherlock, played by Benedict Cumberbatch on the BBC show. Yet, when the cameras switched off, the two had a gala time with one another. Such was their bond that Scott attended Cumberbatch's very private wedding. The latter once said, "Every time I see Andrew, I just want to see more of Andrew."

Number 4 Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan

Rumors had suggested Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan were dating. That's how close they became on the sets of the Marvel movie. In the film, N'Jadaka aka Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Jordan) couldn't stand Nakia (Nyong'o), but off the camera, they posted heartfelt messages on social media on their respective birthdays. "I love this girl to death," Jordan said in 2019.

Number 5 Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth

Among all the squabbles in MCU films, the best one has to be of Thor and Loki's. The fact that they are brothers makes it all the more enjoyable. And, the strong bond between the actors, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) amplifies that appeal. The British actor calls Hemsworth his "brother from another mother," while the latter calls himself a proud Hiddlestoner.