Remember the scene in Avengers: Endgame where Loki escapes holding the Tesseract? Well, in the latest trailer of Disney+ series, Loki starts with that scene and it can be safely said that as long as the evil and mischievous Asgardian is alive, there is bound to be some conspiracy cooking and the Avengers cannot rest. The clip, lasting 2:45 minutes, drops many such connections.

Premise Trailer starts with Loki's escape in 'The Avengers: Endgame'

The trailer starts with showing Loki being forced from one facility to another in the Avengers tower, a scene from The Avengers: Endgame. A commotion happens while he is being escorted with full security involving Tony Stark, Ant-Man and even The Hulk, with the case containing the Tesseract now laid bare in front of him. Loki grabs it and zaps into another timeline.

Twitter Post You can watch the trailer here

“Glorious.”



Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5XbLT8fovT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) December 11, 2020

Alternate timeline Loki wakes up in a desert, taken to high-security facility

Loki wakes up in a desert with people having Mongolian features spotting him. The scene snaps to a high-security facility where he's escorted by a person named Mobius M. Mobius. This person turns out to be a big-shot in Time Variance Authority, and rubbishes Loki's inhibitions to talk, saying he knows that the Asgardian is a pathological liar and loves "to talk. Talky, talky."

Time Variance Authority (TVA) updates Loki about alternate timelines

The timeline shown on the Disney+ series will be different from Loki's Endgame experience, as he embarks on his own adventures reportedly supervised by Time Variance Authority now. This is the scheming, cunning Asgardian who is best at tricking aides and foes in equal measure to achieve his goal. TVA shows him what happened in the alternate timeline we now know by heart.

Details Trailer establishes Loki's link to 'Thor: Love & Thunder'