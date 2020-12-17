Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 06:38 pm
Written byShruti Niraj
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed shooting for her celebrity talk show What Women Want.
After interviewing several top film stars, Kareena is all set to welcome the controversial YouTube star Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati on her show.
Both Kareena and Ajey have confirmed the news on social media.
Here is more on this.
Kareena and Ajey took to their official Instagram handles to announce that they will soon feature together in an upcoming episode of What Women Want.
In the picture shared by Kareena and Ajey, the latter can be seen holding an official cup of the show.
To recall, Ajey garnered headlines this year for his controversial video targeting video-sharing platform TikTok.
However, Ajey being invited on a show that celebrates the essence of womanhood might sound ironical to some.
To jog your memory, he was earlier labeled a "misogynist" and "queerphobic" after the release of his infamous "YouTube Vs TikTok: The End" video.
In the video, Ajey used slang terms like "Mitha" and body-shamed women, in an attempt to insult the users of TikTok.
After a few days, Ajey's controversial video was taken down by YouTube.
Meanwhile, users on social media remained largely divided with their opinion of Ajey and his comments.
While the YouTuber's fans claimed that there was nothing derogatory in his content, many others said that normalizing foul language against women or the LGBTQ community must not be encouraged.
Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati or simply Carry, is known for creating comical videos, parodies and gaming-related content on YouTube.
His YouTube channel, which was started in 2014, boasts of nearly 27.5 million subscribers.
Recently, he topped the list of best YouTube content creators of 2020, followed by Total Gaming, Ashish Chanchlani vines, and others.
