Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed shooting for her celebrity talk show What Women Want. After interviewing several top film stars, Kareena is all set to welcome the controversial YouTube star Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati on her show. Both Kareena and Ajey have confirmed the news on social media. Here is more on this.

Details Kareena and Ajey shared the news on Instagram

Kareena and Ajey took to their official Instagram handles to announce that they will soon feature together in an upcoming episode of What Women Want. In the picture shared by Kareena and Ajey, the latter can be seen holding an official cup of the show. To recall, Ajey garnered headlines this year for his controversial video targeting video-sharing platform TikTok.

Details Not long ago, Ajey was labeled a misogynist

However, Ajey being invited on a show that celebrates the essence of womanhood might sound ironical to some. To jog your memory, he was earlier labeled a "misogynist" and "queerphobic" after the release of his infamous "YouTube Vs TikTok: The End" video. In the video, Ajey used slang terms like "Mitha" and body-shamed women, in an attempt to insult the users of TikTok.

Controversy His video was later taken down by YouTube

After a few days, Ajey's controversial video was taken down by YouTube. Meanwhile, users on social media remained largely divided with their opinion of Ajey and his comments. While the YouTuber's fans claimed that there was nothing derogatory in his content, many others said that normalizing foul language against women or the LGBTQ community must not be encouraged.

Information Who is CarryMinati?