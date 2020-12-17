The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on several petitions seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra over his tweets against the top court. Earlier, petitioners had sought the consent of Attorney General KK Venugopal to initiate contempt proceedings, which he granted. The apex court will pronounce orders in the matter tomorrow at 10:30 am. Here's more on this.

Details The plea was heard in court today

On Thursday, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the submissions of advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared for one of the petitioners. "All these tweets are scandalous and we had sought consent from the Attorney General," the advocate told the bench. He read out the letter issued by AG Venugopal, which highlighted Kamra's controversial tweets and their repercussions.

Details Earlier, AG gave consent to initiate contempt charges

On November 12, the AG had granted permission to eight persons to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra for his alleged distasteful tweets targeting the Supreme Court. He stated that the tweets were in bad taste and disrespected the apex court. "No law-abiding citizen of this country would tolerate such act of publication of tweets by the alleged contemnor (Kamra)," one of the pleas read.

Quote AG Venugopal slammed Kamra for his tweets

"It is time that people understand attacking the Supreme Court unjustifiably and brazenly will lead to punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972," AG Venugopal had said in his letter to the lawyers seeking contempt proceedings.

Context What did Kamra say against the Supreme Court?

Last month, after journalist Arnab Goswami was granted bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, Kamra slammed the apex court through a series of tweets. Calling the SC "Supreme Joke of India," he tweeted, "All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix 'Honorable' while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honor has left the building long back."

Apology No lawyers, no apology, no fine: Kamra