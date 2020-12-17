-
17 Dec 2020
Finally! 'Chainsaw Man' to get anime adaptation, new manga arc
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Chainsaw Man, the unusual horror manga that has captured the attention of readers globally, is finally getting an anime adaptation.
That sounds music to the ears of its fans, who have been campaigning hard for the series to get its own anime adaptation.
The announcement was made recently on Twitter, with Anime TV flashing a still from the anime in production stage.
-
-
Manga
Final chapter has already come, new story arc to begin
-
This development excites readers of this manga, whose final chapter has already arrived.
However, mangaka (Japanese for a creator illustrating and writing the comic simultaneously) Tatsuki Fujimoto has another surprise up his sleeve as he is creating a new arc for the title.
Meanwhile, Fujimoto had a rather hilarious response when asked to comment about the anime adaptation of his popular title.
-
Opinion
The creator compared his manga with 'Dorohedoro,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
-
The creator drew a parallel with contemporary popular titles such as Dorohedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, while lauding the development of Studio MAPPA taking over as anime creators.
"Chainsaw Man is like a copy cat of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, and the studio of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen will produce its anime!? I have nothing to say! Please do it," Fujimoto hilariously said.
-
About
MAPPA is a capable studio to handle 'Chainsaw Man'
-
Fujimoto is being modest here, but he is right about MAPPA.
MAPPA has been successful in handling various critically acclaimed and favorite manga titles that are at different stages of popularity.
They are now animating the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, taking over the daunting anime from WIT Studio.
It also has animated South Korean webtoon, The God of High School.
-
Context
The anime revolves around Denji and his devil pet dog
-
Running from December 2018 to December 2020, Chainsaw Man is a horror manga series revolving around the afterlife characters of a human being named Denji, who fights devils while cohabiting with the sinister beings in his surroundings.
Denji's pet devil dog named Pochita merges with him after he is killed by a devil.
Thereafter, Denji is reborn a devil hybrid with chainsaw abilities.