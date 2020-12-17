Chainsaw Man, the unusual horror manga that has captured the attention of readers globally, is finally getting an anime adaptation. That sounds music to the ears of its fans, who have been campaigning hard for the series to get its own anime adaptation. The announcement was made recently on Twitter, with Anime TV flashing a still from the anime in production stage.

Manga Final chapter has already come, new story arc to begin

This development excites readers of this manga, whose final chapter has already arrived. However, mangaka (Japanese for a creator illustrating and writing the comic simultaneously) Tatsuki Fujimoto has another surprise up his sleeve as he is creating a new arc for the title. Meanwhile, Fujimoto had a rather hilarious response when asked to comment about the anime adaptation of his popular title.

Opinion The creator compared his manga with 'Dorohedoro,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen'

The creator drew a parallel with contemporary popular titles such as Dorohedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, while lauding the development of Studio MAPPA taking over as anime creators. "Chainsaw Man is like a copy cat of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, and the studio of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen will produce its anime!? I have nothing to say! Please do it," Fujimoto hilariously said.

About MAPPA is a capable studio to handle 'Chainsaw Man'

Fujimoto is being modest here, but he is right about MAPPA. MAPPA has been successful in handling various critically acclaimed and favorite manga titles that are at different stages of popularity. They are now animating the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, taking over the daunting anime from WIT Studio. It also has animated South Korean webtoon, The God of High School.

Context The anime revolves around Denji and his devil pet dog