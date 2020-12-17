Actor and politician Sunny Deol has been given Y-category security by the central government. The security upgrade has come days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader extended his support to the three new contentious farm laws passed by the government earlier this year. The said laws have triggered massive protests across the country. Here are more details on this.

Details What did Deol say about the farm laws?

Tweeting about the issue, Deol had written, "I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions." "I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda," he added.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Sunny Deol

Details He will now have 11 personnel: Report

As reported by NDTV, Deol would now be protected by a team of 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen. Earlier, the actor had faced heavy backlash over his silence on the burning matter. For the unversed, Deol is a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He had joined the BJP last year, ahead of the crucial general elections.

Debate Bollywood remains divided over farm laws

Ever since the new farm laws were introduced by the Centre, the entertainment industry has remained divided over them. While actors such as Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut have supported the agricultural laws, others like Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhaskar, and Kapil Sharma have come out in support of the protesting farmers. Kangana has strongly condemned the protests.

Clash Kangana slammed Priyanka, Diljit for supporting farmers' protest

Kangana has time and again slammed Priyanka and Diljit for supporting the protesting farmers. She recently tweeted, "People like Diljit and Priyanka will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers (sic)." Yesterday, she claimed the protests have resulted in huge losses.

Twitter Post Please tell me who will pay for this, asked Kangana

Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this? https://t.co/1KHSuFyQTo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Farmers' protest What is the farmers' protest all about?