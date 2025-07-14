This is if the country is exempted from the high tariffs

Why India's exports to US may surge by $7B

India could see a massive boost in its exports to the United States, potentially by as much as $7 billion. This is if the country is exempted from the high tariffs recently imposed by the US on the European Union (EU). The analysis was done by Moneycontrol, which also noted that these gains would have a negligible impact on the EU's trade, accounting for just 1.3% of its total exports to the US in 2024.