UAE updates its Golden Visa scheme: How it benefits Indians?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new nomination-based Golden Visa scheme, allowing Indians to get lifetime residency for a one-time fee of AED 1,00,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh). The new system does away with the earlier requirement of high-value investments in property or business. Instead, it permits applicants to be nominated and approved based on their professional background and societal contributions to key sectors like culture, trade, science, start-ups, or finance.

Pilot launch Pilot phase launched in India, Bangladesh The pilot phase of this initiative has been launched in India and Bangladesh, with more than 5,000 Indian applicants expected to apply within the first three months. The Rayad Group has been appointed to oversee the application process in these countries. Applications can be submitted through One VASCO centers, Rayad Group's registered offices, their online portal, or a dedicated call center.

Application process Extensive background checks conducted The application process includes extensive background checks such as anti-money laundering, criminal record checks, and social media verification. Rayad Group's Managing Director Rayad Kamal Ayub called this a "golden opportunity for Indians" to get the UAE's Golden Visa. The final decision on nominations rests with UAE government authorities.