Just married? Here's how to update your passport

Updating your passport with a marriage certificate is one of the most important steps to be taken after getting married. This process ensures that your travel documents reflect your new marital status and any name changes. Knowing the timeline and requirements can help you navigate this process smoothly. Here, we give you an insight into the steps involved from gathering necessary documents to submitting your application to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Documents Gather required documents Before beginning the update process, collect all required documents. These usually comprise your existing passport, marriage certificate, and address proof. Ensure that these documents are in place and fulfill the particular requirements prescribed by the passport authority. Having everything ready in advance can save time and avoid any delays in processing.

Processing time Understand processing times Processing times for updating a passport with a marriage certificate may vary based on various factors, including location and workload of the issuing office. Typically, it could take anywhere between two to six weeks for standard processing. Expedited services (at an additional cost) are available if you require faster processing.

Application submission Submit application correctly When you submit your application for updating your passport, make sure that all forms are filled out correctly and completely. Check details like names and addresses so that errors don't lead to rejection or delays. A complete application package increases the chances of a smooth process.

Tracking status Track your application status After submitting your application, it is important to track its status via the online portals or customer service channels of the passport authority. Keep checking for updates regularly, as it keeps you well aware of the status of your application. This way, you know if there are any problems/further documents needed to complete your passport update process, making it easier for you.